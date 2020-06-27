1913 Greenberry Rd

All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1913 Greenberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse.. Available now - Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse. Convenient to Sinai Hospital and I-83. Laundry room with w/d & storage space. Large finished basement. Stainless steel appliances with over range microwave. Spacious master suite with master bath and large walk-in closet. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Private patio/deck off living room. 2055 Square feet of living space! Central A/C. Rent includes water!! Schedule a time today to see this gem!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4190184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

