1913 Greenberry Rd

Amenities
Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse.. Available now - Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse. Convenient to Sinai Hospital and I-83. Laundry room with w/d & storage space. Large finished basement. Stainless steel appliances with over range microwave. Spacious master suite with master bath and large walk-in closet. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Private patio/deck off living room. 2055 Square feet of living space! Central A/C. Rent includes water!! Schedule a time today to see this gem!
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
