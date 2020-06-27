1913 Greenberry Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse.. Available now - Amazing 3bd/2.5ba Mt Washington townhouse. Convenient to Sinai Hospital and I-83. Laundry room with w/d & storage space. Large finished basement. Stainless steel appliances with over range microwave. Spacious master suite with master bath and large walk-in closet. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Private patio/deck off living room. 2055 Square feet of living space! Central A/C. Rent includes water!! Schedule a time today to see this gem!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



