1912 W BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home!!! This stunning 2 level apartment has been expertly crafted and meticulously updated with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, in unit washer/dryer, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances! Property also has ceiling fans, security system, and brand new mini blinds. Property right down the street from Bon Secours Hospital, and minutes from downtown. What more could you ask for! This property is just waiting for you to make it a home! Small pets welcome. Contact Listing Agent about an application today. Tenant pays all utilities.