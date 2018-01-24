All apartments in Baltimore
1912 W BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

1912 W BALTIMORE STREET

1912 West Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1912 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home!!! This stunning 2 level apartment has been expertly crafted and meticulously updated with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, in unit washer/dryer, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances! Property also has ceiling fans, security system, and brand new mini blinds. Property right down the street from Bon Secours Hospital, and minutes from downtown. What more could you ask for! This property is just waiting for you to make it a home! Small pets welcome. Contact Listing Agent about an application today. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
1912 W BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1912 W BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 W BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

