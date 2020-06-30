All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1911 W Baltimore St

1911 West Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1911 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Booth-Boyd

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1911 W Baltimore St - Property Id: 179228

Central Air & Heat, Wall to Wall Carpet, Modern Apartment, Laundry room in the building, Balcony view 1911 W. Baltimore is located one block fro Bon Secour Hospital, on the 20 & 30 Bus Line, minutes from downtown Baltimore, the balcony view gives you a front-row seat to the harbors firework displays For more properties like this visit GoSection8.com.
HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT IF YOU MOVE BY FEBRUARY 1ST.
ask for more infomation to get this deal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179228
Property Id 179228

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 W Baltimore St have any available units?
1911 W Baltimore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 W Baltimore St have?
Some of 1911 W Baltimore St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 W Baltimore St currently offering any rent specials?
1911 W Baltimore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 W Baltimore St pet-friendly?
No, 1911 W Baltimore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1911 W Baltimore St offer parking?
No, 1911 W Baltimore St does not offer parking.
Does 1911 W Baltimore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 W Baltimore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 W Baltimore St have a pool?
No, 1911 W Baltimore St does not have a pool.
Does 1911 W Baltimore St have accessible units?
No, 1911 W Baltimore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 W Baltimore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 W Baltimore St has units with dishwashers.

