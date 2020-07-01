All apartments in Baltimore
1910 PARK AVENUE
1910 PARK AVENUE

1910 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully updated 3800 sq ft home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in historic Reservoir Hill in the heart of Baltimore. This is your opportunity to live in the most secret gem of Baltimore that is Reservoir Hill. This home offers a spacious layout with a unique luxury master suite that takes up the entire top floor of the home. The home is within easy walking distance to Station North Art District, Penn Station, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Mount Vernon, Baltimore Zoo, MICA, and the University of Baltimore.This is the one to see! You will be hard pressed to find another home like it in Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1910 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1910 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

