1910 PARK AVENUE

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully updated 3800 sq ft home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in historic Reservoir Hill in the heart of Baltimore. This is your opportunity to live in the most secret gem of Baltimore that is Reservoir Hill. This home offers a spacious layout with a unique luxury master suite that takes up the entire top floor of the home. The home is within easy walking distance to Station North Art District, Penn Station, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Mount Vernon, Baltimore Zoo, MICA, and the University of Baltimore.This is the one to see! You will be hard pressed to find another home like it in Baltimore.