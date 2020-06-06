All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1910 EUTAW PLACE

1910 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous brownstone located in historic Bolton Hill is brimming with quintessential charm! Completely renovated & still full of historical integrity, this grand home offers nearly 7,000 square feet of updated living space, including 5 bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms. Explore multiple master suites, an enormous chef's kitchen, finished basement & multiple living spaces complete with a wet bar. Enjoy cool summer nights on the large rooftop deck & spacious patio. And, don't miss the 2-car garage! This home is a turnkey masterpiece & a truly rare find. There's nothing to do but move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have any available units?
1910 EUTAW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1910 EUTAW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 EUTAW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 EUTAW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 EUTAW PLACE offers parking.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have a pool?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 EUTAW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 EUTAW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
