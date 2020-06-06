1910 EUTAW PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous brownstone located in historic Bolton Hill is brimming with quintessential charm! Completely renovated & still full of historical integrity, this grand home offers nearly 7,000 square feet of updated living space, including 5 bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms. Explore multiple master suites, an enormous chef's kitchen, finished basement & multiple living spaces complete with a wet bar. Enjoy cool summer nights on the large rooftop deck & spacious patio. And, don't miss the 2-car garage! This home is a turnkey masterpiece & a truly rare find. There's nothing to do but move in!