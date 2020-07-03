All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1906 W LANVALE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1906 W LANVALE STREET
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:36 PM

1906 W LANVALE STREET

1906 West Lanvale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1906 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous hardwood floor in the living room welcomes guests upon entry. The naturally bright living room is open to the dining room, which is perfect for hosting dinner parties and the kitchen. The kitchen, which has direct access to the patio, comes equipped with a built-in microwave, gas stove and refrigerator, making cooking seamless. The upper level includes a spacious carpeted master bedroom, two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower and tub. The upper level balcony can be accessed through the second bedroom. The owners suite makes for a great retreat with a ceiling fan to keep cool on warmer nights. This townhome is an opportunity you cannot miss out on, schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have any available units?
1906 W LANVALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have?
Some of 1906 W LANVALE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 W LANVALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1906 W LANVALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 W LANVALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET offer parking?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have a pool?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 W LANVALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 W LANVALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland