1906 W LANVALE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous hardwood floor in the living room welcomes guests upon entry. The naturally bright living room is open to the dining room, which is perfect for hosting dinner parties and the kitchen. The kitchen, which has direct access to the patio, comes equipped with a built-in microwave, gas stove and refrigerator, making cooking seamless. The upper level includes a spacious carpeted master bedroom, two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower and tub. The upper level balcony can be accessed through the second bedroom. The owners suite makes for a great retreat with a ceiling fan to keep cool on warmer nights. This townhome is an opportunity you cannot miss out on, schedule your visit today!