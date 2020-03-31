All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

19 N LINWOOD AVENUE

19 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
tennis court
You will fall in love with this Awesome House. Entertain in the open, designer kitchen with granite, stainless steal appliances & wide kitchen island. Relax in the large living area with hardwood floors, exposed brick, crown molding & convenient half bath. Enjoy a great floor plan with private upstairs baths for both bedrooms including an impressive master suite. Your awesome fully finished basement includes a 2nd den/family room and amazing storage. Plus, benefit form a privacy fenced and teak wood floor backyard patio ideal for grilling or relaxing. Fantastic location steps from Patterson Park, tennis courts & restaurants. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
19 N LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
19 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 N LINWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
