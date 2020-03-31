19 N LINWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill tennis court

You will fall in love with this Awesome House. Entertain in the open, designer kitchen with granite, stainless steal appliances & wide kitchen island. Relax in the large living area with hardwood floors, exposed brick, crown molding & convenient half bath. Enjoy a great floor plan with private upstairs baths for both bedrooms including an impressive master suite. Your awesome fully finished basement includes a 2nd den/family room and amazing storage. Plus, benefit form a privacy fenced and teak wood floor backyard patio ideal for grilling or relaxing. Fantastic location steps from Patterson Park, tennis courts & restaurants. Schedule a tour today!