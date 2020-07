Amenities

Price Reduction!! Landlord Motivated! Charming spacious row home in the heart of Baltimore City! This solid brick corner end unit features nice size rooms, wood floors, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining room. Fresh paint throughout, new kitchen appliances and new carpet on upper level. The basement is partially finished with a full bath, bonus room and plenty of storage space. Just minutes from downtown Baltimore and located directly on the MTA bus line.