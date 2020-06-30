All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1834 Bolton Street 3
1834 Bolton Street 3

1834 Bolton Street · (240) 413-4463
Location

1834 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bolton Hill 2 Bedroom Apartment Available 08/01 - Property Id: 122680

Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor apartment in historic Bolton Hill. Apartment has hardwood floors. large windows and a skylight in the living room with exposed bricks. Washer and dryer in unit, a full size refrigerator and a private deck overseeing the backyard.
The apartment is in a quiet owner-occupied building in Bolton Hill, one of Baltimore's most beautiful neighborhoods. Easy street parking, walking distance to grocery, coffee shops. Close to the light rail, Penn Station, MICA and University of Baltimore, around the corner from I-83.

Apartment includes:

- 2 Large Bedrooms
- IN UNIT Washer and
- Private back deck
-Hardwood floors
-Water is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.
- Available immediately
- Must have a checking account

Email, text or call for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122680
Property Id 122680

(RLNE5904356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have any available units?
1834 Bolton Street 3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have?
Some of 1834 Bolton Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Bolton Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Bolton Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Bolton Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Bolton Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 offer parking?
No, 1834 Bolton Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Bolton Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have a pool?
No, 1834 Bolton Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 1834 Bolton Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Bolton Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 Bolton Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
