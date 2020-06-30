1834 Bolton Street 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bolton Hill 2 Bedroom Apartment Available 08/01 - Property Id: 122680



Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor apartment in historic Bolton Hill. Apartment has hardwood floors. large windows and a skylight in the living room with exposed bricks. Washer and dryer in unit, a full size refrigerator and a private deck overseeing the backyard.

The apartment is in a quiet owner-occupied building in Bolton Hill, one of Baltimore's most beautiful neighborhoods. Easy street parking, walking distance to grocery, coffee shops. Close to the light rail, Penn Station, MICA and University of Baltimore, around the corner from I-83.



Apartment includes:



- 2 Large Bedrooms

- IN UNIT Washer and

- Private back deck

-Hardwood floors

-Water is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

- Available immediately

- Must have a checking account



Email, text or call for more information.

