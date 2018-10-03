1821 E 30th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Contemporary 3 bed/1 bath Townhome - 2,100SF - Property Id: 226132



Tours Available - Pics to be uploaded soon*



This immaculate townhome is set in the quaint Coldstream Montebello sector of East Baltimore.



At the on-set, this well lit home with open floor plan offers beautiful REAL hardwood floors throughout the main level - filled with recess lighting. The generously proportioned interior flows effortlessly from the open-plan living space to the private covered front balcony or rear deck. The kitchen is equipped with high end stainless steel appliances and backsplash is well coordinated with granite counter tops. The dual skylight 2nd Floor offers Two master bedrooms and a generously sized 3rd bedroom. The bathroom brings the entire homes touches all together with matching tiles and a sizable bath tub which includes a bench. LASTLY, enter a sprawling finished basement which offers a huge bonus room along with a laundry space and separate entry with a fenced outdoor space.



Convenient to downtown, M.S T.U, JHU & Lake Montebello.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226132

Property Id 226132



(RLNE5574041)