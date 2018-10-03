All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1821 E 30th St

1821 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1821 East 30th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contemporary 3 bed/1 bath Townhome - 2,100SF - Property Id: 226132

Tours Available - Pics to be uploaded soon*

This immaculate townhome is set in the quaint Coldstream Montebello sector of East Baltimore.

At the on-set, this well lit home with open floor plan offers beautiful REAL hardwood floors throughout the main level - filled with recess lighting. The generously proportioned interior flows effortlessly from the open-plan living space to the private covered front balcony or rear deck. The kitchen is equipped with high end stainless steel appliances and backsplash is well coordinated with granite counter tops. The dual skylight 2nd Floor offers Two master bedrooms and a generously sized 3rd bedroom. The bathroom brings the entire homes touches all together with matching tiles and a sizable bath tub which includes a bench. LASTLY, enter a sprawling finished basement which offers a huge bonus room along with a laundry space and separate entry with a fenced outdoor space.

Convenient to downtown, M.S T.U, JHU & Lake Montebello.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226132
Property Id 226132

(RLNE5574041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 E 30th St have any available units?
1821 E 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 E 30th St have?
Some of 1821 E 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 E 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
1821 E 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 E 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 E 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 1821 E 30th St offer parking?
No, 1821 E 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 1821 E 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 E 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 E 30th St have a pool?
No, 1821 E 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 1821 E 30th St have accessible units?
No, 1821 E 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 E 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 E 30th St has units with dishwashers.
