1819 E Pratt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper Fells Point Row Home - Property Id: 84946



Large row-home in the Upper Fells Point neighborhood. This house is within walking distance of Johns Hopkins hospital, historic Fells Point, and Patterson Park.



This historic home was updated in 2009, and has all modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including a gas stove, dual-refrigerator, microwave, and brand new dishwasher. A washer and dryer are included in the unit. The main floor includes a large living area with closet storage, a half bathroom and an exposed brick wall. There is a eat-in kitchen area with an additional dining space beyond the kitchen. The second floor includes a full bathroom, with two large bedrooms and extra linen closet space in the hallways. The master bedroom is on the third floor, which has a full master bathroom and access to the brand new rooftop deck.



Now accepting applications, which include a credit and background check. Upon approval, first month's rent and security deposit are required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84946

Property Id 84946



(RLNE4665423)