Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 E Pratt Street

1819 East Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Upper Fells Point Row Home - Property Id: 84946

Large row-home in the Upper Fells Point neighborhood. This house is within walking distance of Johns Hopkins hospital, historic Fells Point, and Patterson Park.

This historic home was updated in 2009, and has all modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including a gas stove, dual-refrigerator, microwave, and brand new dishwasher. A washer and dryer are included in the unit. The main floor includes a large living area with closet storage, a half bathroom and an exposed brick wall. There is a eat-in kitchen area with an additional dining space beyond the kitchen. The second floor includes a full bathroom, with two large bedrooms and extra linen closet space in the hallways. The master bedroom is on the third floor, which has a full master bathroom and access to the brand new rooftop deck.

Now accepting applications, which include a credit and background check. Upon approval, first month's rent and security deposit are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84946
Property Id 84946

(RLNE4665423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 E Pratt Street have any available units?
1819 E Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 E Pratt Street have?
Some of 1819 E Pratt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 E Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 E Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 E Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 E Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1819 E Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 1819 E Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1819 E Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 E Pratt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 E Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 1819 E Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 E Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 E Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 E Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 E Pratt Street has units with dishwashers.
