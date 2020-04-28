All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1814 Druid Hill Ave

1814 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Druid Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1814 Druid Hill Ave Available 08/10/19 Renovated Town Home in Historic Druid Heights - Beautifully appointed with wood floors and recessed lighting.
Living room/Dining room combo.
Spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances.
Finished basement with laundry - W/D included.
Convenient powder room on main level.
2 bedrooms and full bath on both upper floors.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

4BR Housing Vouchers accepted.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to make an appointment.

(RLNE3321659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have any available units?
1814 Druid Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have?
Some of 1814 Druid Hill Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Druid Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Druid Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Druid Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Druid Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 1814 Druid Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Druid Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 1814 Druid Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 1814 Druid Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Druid Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Druid Hill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
