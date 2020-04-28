Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1814 Druid Hill Ave Available 08/10/19 Renovated Town Home in Historic Druid Heights - Beautifully appointed with wood floors and recessed lighting.

Living room/Dining room combo.

Spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances.

Finished basement with laundry - W/D included.

Convenient powder room on main level.

2 bedrooms and full bath on both upper floors.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



4BR Housing Vouchers accepted.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to make an appointment.



(RLNE3321659)