Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Call the moving truck! This lovely rental has it all! 3BR/2BA rowhome with beautiful hardwood floors, separate dining room, and updated appliances. Upper level with large, sunny bedrooms, as well as spacious bathrooms with custom sink bases. Entire 3rd level is master bedroom and bath area with jetted tub, skylight, and walk-in closet. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Also includes a private rear patio space for cookouts and container gardening. A steal at this monthly rent.