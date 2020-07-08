All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1804 FAIRBANK ROAD
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

1804 FAIRBANK ROAD

1804 Fairbank Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 Fairbank Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just listed to rent - OPEN HOUSE tomorrow, Sunday 11-1pm! The Best that Mt. Washington has to offer. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Light-Filled Colonial in the heart of Mt. Washington. 2800+ Sq. feet, Hardwood floors throughout, 2 Newly-Renovated Full Baths upstairs, Custom Kitchen with SS appliances, Huge 3rd floor bedroom, and Finished Basement. This immaculate home also features Stunning Sunrooms throughout, Formal Dining room, and Large Living room with New Wood Burning Stove Fireplace. Newly Paved Driveway leads to a beautiful landscaped Backyard and Large Patio that is perfect for entertaining. This home is just a short walk down the hill to all that Mt. Washington Village has to offer. Easy access to 83/Downtown and the Light Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have any available units?
1804 FAIRBANK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have?
Some of 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1804 FAIRBANK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD offer parking?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have a pool?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 FAIRBANK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland