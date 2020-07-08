1804 FAIRBANK ROAD

Amenities

Just listed to rent - OPEN HOUSE tomorrow, Sunday 11-1pm! The Best that Mt. Washington has to offer. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Light-Filled Colonial in the heart of Mt. Washington. 2800+ Sq. feet, Hardwood floors throughout, 2 Newly-Renovated Full Baths upstairs, Custom Kitchen with SS appliances, Huge 3rd floor bedroom, and Finished Basement. This immaculate home also features Stunning Sunrooms throughout, Formal Dining room, and Large Living room with New Wood Burning Stove Fireplace. Newly Paved Driveway leads to a beautiful landscaped Backyard and Large Patio that is perfect for entertaining. This home is just a short walk down the hill to all that Mt. Washington Village has to offer. Easy access to 83/Downtown and the Light Rail.