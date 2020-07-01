All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 18 N E Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
18 N E Ave 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

18 N E Ave 1

18 N East Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18 N East Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Patterson Park!
Just blocks to Patterson Park, close to Johns Hopkins, downtown, Fells Point and Canton.

Property highlights

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Second level washer and dryer
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the huge rear deck in a private backyard
- 2 spot parking pad with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Tenant responsible for all utilities except owner will contribute $50/month for water
- Pets considered with additional deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5274161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N E Ave 1 have any available units?
18 N E Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 N E Ave 1 have?
Some of 18 N E Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 N E Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18 N E Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N E Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 N E Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 18 N E Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 18 N E Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 18 N E Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 N E Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N E Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 18 N E Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 18 N E Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 18 N E Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N E Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 N E Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland