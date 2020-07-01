18 N E Ave 1

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Patterson Park!
Just blocks to Patterson Park, close to Johns Hopkins, downtown, Fells Point and Canton.
Property highlights
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Second level washer and dryer
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the huge rear deck in a private backyard
- 2 spot parking pad with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Tenant responsible for all utilities except owner will contribute $50/month for water
- Pets considered with additional deposit
Available Now!
(RLNE5274161)