18 N E Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Patterson Park!

Just blocks to Patterson Park, close to Johns Hopkins, downtown, Fells Point and Canton.



Property highlights



- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement

- Second level washer and dryer

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on the huge rear deck in a private backyard

- 2 spot parking pad with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Tenant responsible for all utilities except owner will contribute $50/month for water

- Pets considered with additional deposit



Available Now!



(RLNE5274161)