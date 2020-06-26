1732 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Fully restored 1890 home in the heart of Bolton Hill. Three story, 2 unit, self contained building with separate entrances and detached one car garage with ample street parking. Front apartment for rent, includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This apartment is over 1300 sq. feet and has a living room, kitchen, and dining area. Washer/dryer included in basement. First floor includes bedroom and full bath. The kitchen and dining area is on the second floor, and, on the third floor, are 2 bedrooms, or one bedroom and a study, along with a full bath. Original hardwood floors and ornamental detailing throughout. Within walking distance of many amenities such as the park next door, cafes, public transit, and groceries. Available July 1st, $1600/month + utilities.