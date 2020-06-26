All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1732 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1732 Linden Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

1732 Linden Avenue

1732 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1732 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Fully restored 1890 home in the heart of Bolton Hill. Three story, 2 unit, self contained building with separate entrances and detached one car garage with ample street parking. Front apartment for rent, includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This apartment is over 1300 sq. feet and has a living room, kitchen, and dining area. Washer/dryer included in basement. First floor includes bedroom and full bath. The kitchen and dining area is on the second floor, and, on the third floor, are 2 bedrooms, or one bedroom and a study, along with a full bath. Original hardwood floors and ornamental detailing throughout. Within walking distance of many amenities such as the park next door, cafes, public transit, and groceries. Available July 1st, $1600/month + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Linden Avenue have any available units?
1732 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1732 Linden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1732 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 1732 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Linden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1732 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1732 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland