1727 LETITIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Freshly painted Townhome includes finished basement that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. On-site washer and dryer. 2 story deck with covered balcony that has been recently repainted and repaired. Updated bathroom with new sink, toilet, and shower head. Street parking in front of property. Comes with 2 window AC units that can keep the upper and middle levels cool during warmer months. The property has been professionally cleaned ready for tenant move in! New Sump pump system (2019) New windows installed resulting in energy efficiency and reduced utility cost (2019)