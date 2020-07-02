All apartments in Baltimore
1727 LETITIA AVENUE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1727 LETITIA AVENUE

1727 Letitia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Letitia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted Townhome includes finished basement that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. On-site washer and dryer. 2 story deck with covered balcony that has been recently repainted and repaired. Updated bathroom with new sink, toilet, and shower head. Street parking in front of property. Comes with 2 window AC units that can keep the upper and middle levels cool during warmer months. The property has been professionally cleaned ready for tenant move in! New Sump pump system (2019) New windows installed resulting in energy efficiency and reduced utility cost (2019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

