Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Three story town home for rent with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. This gorgeous recently renovated town home is convenient to downtown, public transportation, and interstates 95 and 83. This unit is approved for vouchers. Could easily become your new home!



Property Highlights:

- Updated kitchen and baths

- Upgraded appliances

- Cable and telephone access in all bedrooms

- 2 central air and gas heating zones

- Lighted off street parking pad

- Fenced yard



Listed by Ikos



(RLNE5434946)