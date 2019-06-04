All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

1718 LANTERN MEWS

1718 Lantern Mews · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Lantern Mews, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Almost new townhome in the revitalized Eager Park neighborhood offers you the convenience of city living with the space, high ceilings and parking usually only found in the 'burbs! The home is just 1.5 blocks away from JHU/JHMI, Starbucks, Atwaters and several other conveniences, and steps from the new Eager Park, a 6-acre park that is home to a weekly farmers market, outdoor movies, and concerts. The home itself lends itself to co-living, with spacious communal rooms and 3 bedroom suites. The footprint is larger than most with a 4-foot extension on all 3 levels. The finishes are top notch: wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless appliances, tile showers, and worry free composite decking. There is an oversized garage that allows for one car as well as motorcycle/bicycle/general storage, and a one car parking pad/driveway. To keep this house pristine, there will be no smokers or pets allowed. Owner is open to a 12 or 24 month lease. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have any available units?
1718 LANTERN MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have?
Some of 1718 LANTERN MEWS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 LANTERN MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
1718 LANTERN MEWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 LANTERN MEWS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 LANTERN MEWS is pet friendly.
Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 1718 LANTERN MEWS offers parking.
Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 LANTERN MEWS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have a pool?
No, 1718 LANTERN MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have accessible units?
No, 1718 LANTERN MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 LANTERN MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 LANTERN MEWS has units with dishwashers.
