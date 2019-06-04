1718 LANTERN MEWS

Amenities

Almost new townhome in the revitalized Eager Park neighborhood offers you the convenience of city living with the space, high ceilings and parking usually only found in the 'burbs! The home is just 1.5 blocks away from JHU/JHMI, Starbucks, Atwaters and several other conveniences, and steps from the new Eager Park, a 6-acre park that is home to a weekly farmers market, outdoor movies, and concerts. The home itself lends itself to co-living, with spacious communal rooms and 3 bedroom suites. The footprint is larger than most with a 4-foot extension on all 3 levels. The finishes are top notch: wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless appliances, tile showers, and worry free composite decking. There is an oversized garage that allows for one car as well as motorcycle/bicycle/general storage, and a one car parking pad/driveway. To keep this house pristine, there will be no smokers or pets allowed. Owner is open to a 12 or 24 month lease. Available immediately.