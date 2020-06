Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautifully renovated 4BDs, 2 Full Baths in the Heart of Federal Hill is an awesome place to call home! Shining hardwoods & exposed brick throughout. Completely renovated includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to private back deck. 2 BEDs, upper level with full bath, double sink & Whirlpool tub. Third level opens to master bedroom suite also w/double sink & Whirlpool tub & walk-in closet. Roof deck with 360 spectacular views of downtown! Don't miss this one!