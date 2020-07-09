1714 Clarkson St

Amenities

****CALL OR TEXT RON!!**** *****443-447-5238******* This is a beautiful two bedroom townhouse in historic Federal Hill! First floor features an open floor plan with a brand new renovated kitchen complete with beautiful stainless steel appliances! Hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint! Move to the completely finished basement with a full bath! 2nd level has two spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous shared full bath! Laundry is also located on 2nd level!! ****DO NOT MISS OUT BOOK YOUR TOUR TODAY!!!****