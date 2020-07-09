All apartments in Baltimore
1714 Clarkson St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

1714 Clarkson St

1714 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
****CALL OR TEXT RON!!**** *****443-447-5238******* This is a beautiful two bedroom townhouse in historic Federal Hill! First floor features an open floor plan with a brand new renovated kitchen complete with beautiful stainless steel appliances! Hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint! Move to the completely finished basement with a full bath! 2nd level has two spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous shared full bath! Laundry is also located on 2nd level!! ****DO NOT MISS OUT BOOK YOUR TOUR TODAY!!!****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Clarkson St have any available units?
1714 Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Clarkson St have?
Some of 1714 Clarkson St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1714 Clarkson St offer parking?
No, 1714 Clarkson St does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Clarkson St have a pool?
Yes, 1714 Clarkson St has a pool.
Does 1714 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 1714 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.

