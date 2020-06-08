1712 Linden Ave Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful, Peaceful, Cozy Studio! Come enjoy this updated 3rd floor apt. Evening sunshine in the bedroom. Home is located on a quiet block of Bolton Hill, w/ gazebo! Shared backyard space. Ask about the opportunity to save $200.00 a month by acting as both a house manager and tenant. Near MICA, University of Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State and Towson.



Property Highlights:

- new floor

- new kitchen

- fresh paint throughout

- FREE heat

- FREE water

- FREE storage

- FREE washer/dryer in basement

- Street parking w/ permit



Available NOW!



No Dogs Allowed



