1712 Linden Ave Unit 3

Amenities
Beautiful, Peaceful, Cozy Studio! Come enjoy this updated 3rd floor apt. Evening sunshine in the bedroom. Home is located on a quiet block of Bolton Hill, w/ gazebo! Shared backyard space. Ask about the opportunity to save $200.00 a month by acting as both a house manager and tenant. Near MICA, University of Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State and Towson.
Property Highlights:
- new floor
- new kitchen
- fresh paint throughout
- FREE heat
- FREE water
- FREE storage
- FREE washer/dryer in basement
- Street parking w/ permit
Available NOW!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4540057)