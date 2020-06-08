All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1712 Linden Ave Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1712 Linden Ave Unit 3

1712 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1712 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful, Peaceful, Cozy Studio! Come enjoy this updated 3rd floor apt. Evening sunshine in the bedroom. Home is located on a quiet block of Bolton Hill, w/ gazebo! Shared backyard space. Ask about the opportunity to save $200.00 a month by acting as both a house manager and tenant. Near MICA, University of Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State and Towson.

Property Highlights:
- new floor
- new kitchen
- fresh paint throughout
- FREE heat
- FREE water
- FREE storage
- FREE washer/dryer in basement
- Street parking w/ permit

Available NOW!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4540057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Linden Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland