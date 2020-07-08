All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

1711 E Chase Street

1711 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c18274021 ---- Live in a fully renovated home in Baltimore\'s Historic and rejuvenated Eager Park! 88 Acres of new development-Steps from Johns Hopkins Hospital. This like-new 4-Level townhome adds comfort and functionality to the convenience of living downtown. Schedule your showing today! Ejoy a virtual Tour: Since 2003, Johns Hopkins has partnered with the city, state, and other stakeholders to reinvigorate an 88-acre parcel of East Baltimore, located north of the Johns Hopkins medical campus. The university and the Annie E. Casey Foundation were asked to be core investors in what is now a 20-year $1.8 billion mixed-use revitalization project that includes housing, retail, a park, research space, and a new school. To date, Johns Hopkins has invested more than $30 million in the project, which it views as essential to the future of East Baltimore. Pet Policy: case-by-case approval Parking: Ample Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $6500 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! 2 Levels Of Outdoor Space Rear Decks Available Furnished $2695 Finished Basement Stainless Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1711 E Chase Street have any available units?
1711 E Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 E Chase Street have?
Some of 1711 E Chase Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 E Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 E Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 E Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 E Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 1711 E Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 1711 E Chase Street offers parking.
Does 1711 E Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 E Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 E Chase Street have a pool?
No, 1711 E Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 1711 E Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 E Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 E Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 E Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.

