1711 E Chase Street.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c18274021 ---- Live in a fully renovated home in Baltimore\'s Historic and rejuvenated Eager Park! 88 Acres of new development-Steps from Johns Hopkins Hospital. This like-new 4-Level townhome adds comfort and functionality to the convenience of living downtown. Schedule your showing today! Ejoy a virtual Tour: Since 2003, Johns Hopkins has partnered with the city, state, and other stakeholders to reinvigorate an 88-acre parcel of East Baltimore, located north of the Johns Hopkins medical campus. The university and the Annie E. Casey Foundation were asked to be core investors in what is now a 20-year $1.8 billion mixed-use revitalization project that includes housing, retail, a park, research space, and a new school. To date, Johns Hopkins has invested more than $30 million in the project, which it views as essential to the future of East Baltimore. Pet Policy: case-by-case approval Parking: Ample Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $6500 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! 2 Levels Of Outdoor Space Rear Decks Available Furnished $2695 Finished Basement Stainless Appliances