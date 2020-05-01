All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1708 Saint Paul St 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1708 Saint Paul St 1F
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1708 Saint Paul St 1F

1708 Saint Paul Street · (410) 303-5649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1708 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Charles North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Jewel of Station North - Property Id: 295989

If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.

Just a short walk to Penn Station and the Restaurants of Station North, this Studio Apartment has just been Newly Renovated! New Floors! New Kitchen! New Bathroom!

Located right by Penn Station, Mt. Vernon, UB, MICA, Johns Hopkins, Hopkins Shuttle

Features Include:
*Brand New Flooring
*New Bathroom
*New Kitchen
*Granite Counter tops
*Breakfast Bar
*Gas-Stove Range
*Laundry In-Unit*Lots of Natural Light
*High Ceilings
*AC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295989
Property Id 295989

(RLNE5839579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have any available units?
1708 Saint Paul St 1F has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have?
Some of 1708 Saint Paul St 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Saint Paul St 1F currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Saint Paul St 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Saint Paul St 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F offer parking?
No, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have a pool?
No, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have accessible units?
No, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Saint Paul St 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Saint Paul St 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1708 Saint Paul St 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity