1708 Saint Paul St 1F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Jewel of Station North - Property Id: 295989



If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.



Just a short walk to Penn Station and the Restaurants of Station North, this Studio Apartment has just been Newly Renovated! New Floors! New Kitchen! New Bathroom!



Located right by Penn Station, Mt. Vernon, UB, MICA, Johns Hopkins, Hopkins Shuttle



Features Include:

*Brand New Flooring

*New Bathroom

*New Kitchen

*Granite Counter tops

*Breakfast Bar

*Gas-Stove Range

*Laundry In-Unit*Lots of Natural Light

*High Ceilings

*AC

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295989

Property Id 295989



(RLNE5839579)