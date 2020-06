Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** COME SEE TODAY!!** Beautiful STUNNINGLY renovated 3 bedroom and 3 full bath home with wood floors, recessed lights and granite counters in the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite. As well as the flooring is 1x2 ceramic tiles. Also the bathrooms are nicely updated. If you are looking for a home READY TO MOVE IN, this is it. Second kitchen on the upper level for added convenience! This level has enough room and the amenities to be used as an apartment! Also convenient to Union Square park. You'll love this home as soon as you see it. Pets okay on a case by case basis.