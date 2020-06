Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Federal Hill Row Home on Quiet Street with Roof Deck. 2br/2ba. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring, Exposed Brick and SS Appliances on Main Level. Finished Basement includes 1/ba with additional Living Space and Laundry. 2br/1ba on the 2nd Floor with access to Roof Deck. Conveniently Located close to Nightlife, Many Attractions Baltimore has to offer, and to Interstate 95. Dogs only considered for pets, Great Value!