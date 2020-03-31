All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
17 CHURCHILL ST W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 CHURCHILL ST W

17 West Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 West Churchill Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic End of Group townhouse in quiet community of Montgomery Square/Fed Hill, right next to Otterbein! Built in 1995, one car garage plus one car parking pad! Parking passes available for easy street parking too! First floor office/bedroom. Sunny eat-in kitchen with lovely deck, living room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Lots of windows, great light! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Walk to Inner Harbor, restaurants, bars, stadiums, etc! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Owner will also consider rent-to-own or immediate sale! Contact listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have any available units?
17 CHURCHILL ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have?
Some of 17 CHURCHILL ST W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 CHURCHILL ST W currently offering any rent specials?
17 CHURCHILL ST W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 CHURCHILL ST W pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 CHURCHILL ST W is pet friendly.
Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W offer parking?
Yes, 17 CHURCHILL ST W offers parking.
Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 CHURCHILL ST W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have a pool?
No, 17 CHURCHILL ST W does not have a pool.
Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have accessible units?
No, 17 CHURCHILL ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 17 CHURCHILL ST W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 CHURCHILL ST W has units with dishwashers.
