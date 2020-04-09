1687 Darley Ave

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom + den/2 bathroom townhome in North Baltimore!
Conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute
Property highlights
- Choose to keep it furnished or unfurnished
- Home has 2 kitchens. Used to be split into two units
- Spacious bedrooms. Beds can be included
- Additional living area in the finished basement
- Veterans and seniors (50+) eligible for discount
- Seniors receive free housekeeping once a month
- Free Wi-fi included with rent
- No pets
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4914516)