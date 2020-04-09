1687 Darley Ave

Amenities

some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Fantastic 3 bedroom + den/2 bathroom townhome in North Baltimore!

Conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute



Property highlights



- Choose to keep it furnished or unfurnished

- Home has 2 kitchens. Used to be split into two units

- Spacious bedrooms. Beds can be included

- Additional living area in the finished basement

- Veterans and seniors (50+) eligible for discount

- Seniors receive free housekeeping once a month

- Free Wi-fi included with rent

- No pets



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4914516)