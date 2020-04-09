All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1687 Darley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1687 Darley Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1687 Darley Ave

1687 Darley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1687 Darley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Fantastic 3 bedroom + den/2 bathroom townhome in North Baltimore!
Conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute

Property highlights

- Choose to keep it furnished or unfurnished
- Home has 2 kitchens. Used to be split into two units
- Spacious bedrooms. Beds can be included
- Additional living area in the finished basement
- Veterans and seniors (50+) eligible for discount
- Seniors receive free housekeeping once a month
- Free Wi-fi included with rent
- No pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Darley Ave have any available units?
1687 Darley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1687 Darley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Darley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Darley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Darley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1687 Darley Ave offer parking?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1687 Darley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Darley Ave have a pool?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Darley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Darley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1687 Darley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1687 Darley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland