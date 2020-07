Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT -1649 Northbourne Rd. Contact us now! - Come check out this 1,360 sqft rental property located in the 21239 zip of Baltimore, MD. This property includes 3 beds and 2 baths, along with a basement! The rental price is running for $1,400 and at that price, the rental will go quick. Don't miss out on your chance to make this your new home! CONTACT US NOW @ 410-472-5454!



(RLNE5356784)