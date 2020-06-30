All apartments in Baltimore
1627 N CALVERT STREET

1627 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1627 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rowhome in the heart of Station North! Situated just blocks from nightlife, Union Station and MICA, this location cannot be beat! Featuring five massive bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this is the perfect property for roommates or families! Downstairs features hardwood floors, new subway tile backsplash and laundry, plus the home includes brand new carpet and paint throughout all of the bedrooms! There's plenty of storage in the basement, plus central air! Plus private parking makes this a great option for commuters. Book your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have any available units?
1627 N CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 1627 N CALVERT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 N CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1627 N CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 N CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1627 N CALVERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1627 N CALVERT STREET offers parking.
Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 N CALVERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 1627 N CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1627 N CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 N CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 N CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

