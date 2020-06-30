1627 N CALVERT STREET

Amenities

Spacious rowhome in the heart of Station North! Situated just blocks from nightlife, Union Station and MICA, this location cannot be beat! Featuring five massive bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this is the perfect property for roommates or families! Downstairs features hardwood floors, new subway tile backsplash and laundry, plus the home includes brand new carpet and paint throughout all of the bedrooms! There's plenty of storage in the basement, plus central air! Plus private parking makes this a great option for commuters. Book your appointment today!