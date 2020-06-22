All apartments in Baltimore
1625 SAINT PAUL STREET
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1625 SAINT PAUL STREET

1625 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Light filled 2 bd, 2 bath w/ parking spectacular historic renovation of an iconic Baltimore home located on a very iconic block next to Penn Station. Off street parking, electronic secure package delivery, high end appliances, w/d in unit, sprinkler system. Also available furnished. The apartment is perfect for commuters. Features parking pad, restored hardwood floors, solid oak doors, 2 historic fireplaces, high ceilings. High end renovation in the Art District. Very close 1.5 blocks to UMB Law, MICA, Hopkins, MARC train, coffee, restaurants, hot Station North Art District, Artscape, The Charles Theatre all 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have any available units?
1625 SAINT PAUL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have?
Some of 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1625 SAINT PAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET does offer parking.
Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 SAINT PAUL STREET has units with dishwashers.
