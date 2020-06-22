1625 SAINT PAUL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Light filled 2 bd, 2 bath w/ parking spectacular historic renovation of an iconic Baltimore home located on a very iconic block next to Penn Station. Off street parking, electronic secure package delivery, high end appliances, w/d in unit, sprinkler system. Also available furnished. The apartment is perfect for commuters. Features parking pad, restored hardwood floors, solid oak doors, 2 historic fireplaces, high ceilings. High end renovation in the Art District. Very close 1.5 blocks to UMB Law, MICA, Hopkins, MARC train, coffee, restaurants, hot Station North Art District, Artscape, The Charles Theatre all 1 block away.