Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 4 bedroom unit with equal size bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a great street in Federal Hill. Walking distance to all the Fed Hill has to offer. House does not include parking but plenty of street parking with permits. House has 2 decks one off the kitchen and one off the top floor bonus room. House has 4 floors, one bedroom/bathroom is in the basement and the washer dryer is also in the basement but the bedroom has a door so not going to walk in on your roommate to do your laundry. Main floor has newly renovated kitchen, dining area and deck off the back and living area. 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and one bath and 4th floor has one bedroom and one bath, bonus room and deck off the back. This place is a party palace. You can walk to Delia Foley's in 3.5 minutes.