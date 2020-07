Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call it cozy! This apartment has historic charm with modern amenities. Original hardwood floors, exposed brick with working fireplace, high ceilings, large windows that let in lots of light. Central Air and heat. Stainless Steel appliances and laundry room onsite. Located close to MICA, UB, the lightrail, Penn Station, and I83. Owner is a licensed agent. Unit is located on the 2nd floor of the building.