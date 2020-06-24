All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

1615 North Hilton St

1615 North Hilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 North Hilton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a very large 5 bedroom house in west baltimore, On the first level you have a spacious living room, dining room and newly renovated kitchen! Also on the fist level there are 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bath! Move to the second level you have 2 very large bedrooms and a den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom. also on the second level you have a pantry with a sink, a second living room area and a beautiful full bath! GREAT location close to public transpiration and a very large yard! This is a very large home and ready for you! Call or text Ron to set up your appointment today! 443-447-5238

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 North Hilton St have any available units?
1615 North Hilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1615 North Hilton St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 North Hilton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 North Hilton St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 North Hilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1615 North Hilton St offer parking?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not offer parking.
Does 1615 North Hilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 North Hilton St have a pool?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 North Hilton St have accessible units?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 North Hilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 North Hilton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 North Hilton St does not have units with air conditioning.
