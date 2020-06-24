1615 North Hilton St

Amenities

This is a very large 5 bedroom house in west baltimore, On the first level you have a spacious living room, dining room and newly renovated kitchen! Also on the fist level there are 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bath! Move to the second level you have 2 very large bedrooms and a den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom. also on the second level you have a pantry with a sink, a second living room area and a beautiful full bath! GREAT location close to public transpiration and a very large yard! This is a very large home and ready for you! Call or text Ron to set up your appointment today! 443-447-5238