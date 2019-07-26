Amenities

1611 Clarkson St Available 07/16/20 Inviting 2 Bedroom Townhome - Federal Hill/Riverside! - Inviting 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from Federal Hill Park, M&T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park, and Riverside Park! Charming interior offers a comfortable living area plus separate dining space with modern neutral paint and wood flooring throughout! Bright kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and access to a convenient rear parking pad! Light-filled bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination accented by custom tile. Bonus finished basement has a separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!



Sorry, no pets!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5822209)