Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1611 Clarkson St

1611 Clarkson Street · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 Clarkson St · Avail. Jul 16

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
1611 Clarkson St Available 07/16/20 Inviting 2 Bedroom Townhome - Federal Hill/Riverside! - Inviting 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from Federal Hill Park, M&T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park, and Riverside Park! Charming interior offers a comfortable living area plus separate dining space with modern neutral paint and wood flooring throughout! Bright kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and access to a convenient rear parking pad! Light-filled bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination accented by custom tile. Bonus finished basement has a separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!

Sorry, no pets!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5822209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Clarkson St have any available units?
1611 Clarkson St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Clarkson St have?
Some of 1611 Clarkson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Clarkson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1611 Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Clarkson St does offer parking.
Does 1611 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Clarkson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 1611 Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 1611 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
