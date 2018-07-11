All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1601 Spruce St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1601 Spruce St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Spruce St.

1601 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available now! This 3 bedroom with a den corner unit townhouse is available now. This beautiful unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, den, and a full basement for storage along with a washer & dryer hook up. Enjoy your evenings on your front porch while the kids play in the front or back yard. The unit is close to parks, schools, bus lines, shopping, churches and more. This lovely unit will not last long so call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. Contact us at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Spruce St. have any available units?
1601 Spruce St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1601 Spruce St. currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Spruce St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Spruce St. pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Spruce St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1601 Spruce St. offer parking?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Spruce St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Spruce St. have a pool?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Spruce St. have accessible units?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Spruce St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Spruce St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Spruce St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland