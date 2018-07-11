1601 Spruce St.

Amenities

Available now! This 3 bedroom with a den corner unit townhouse is available now. This beautiful unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, den, and a full basement for storage along with a washer & dryer hook up. Enjoy your evenings on your front porch while the kids play in the front or back yard. The unit is close to parks, schools, bus lines, shopping, churches and more. This lovely unit will not last long so call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. Contact us at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com