Freshly painted and updated 1-2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit near Morgan State University. Beautiful neighborhood. New heat pump with central air. Located near shopping, schools, and recreation facilities. Tenant pay all utilities. Updated bath, updated kitchen, and new appliances. You get to the choose the appliances if you move in by August 31st.