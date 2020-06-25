All apartments in Baltimore
1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1534 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful home with GATED PARKING just steps from RIVERSIDE PARK! This 3 bedroom, beautifully renovated 2 full bath home features loads of character with modern charm. Gorgeous wood floors, lots of light, open space, exposed brick, separate dining room leading to light and bright kitchen. Walk out the back to a rear deck and a patio/PARKING PAD! Home features Central AC, gas heat, laundry room on 2nd level, master suite on 3rd floor, upgraded light fixtures. Come live the CITY LIFE! $2100 for 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
