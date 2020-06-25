1534 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderful home with GATED PARKING just steps from RIVERSIDE PARK! This 3 bedroom, beautifully renovated 2 full bath home features loads of character with modern charm. Gorgeous wood floors, lots of light, open space, exposed brick, separate dining room leading to light and bright kitchen. Walk out the back to a rear deck and a patio/PARKING PAD! Home features Central AC, gas heat, laundry room on 2nd level, master suite on 3rd floor, upgraded light fixtures. Come live the CITY LIFE! $2100 for 6 month lease.