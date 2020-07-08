1529 MARSHALL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in luxury in what could be one of Federal Hills nicest rentals. Owner has taken an already incredible home and added more hardwood floors, live edge wood shelves with recessed lighting, custom window treatments, closet organizers for you. Parking pad for TWO CARS & large patio area. Two upper bedrooms each have their own bathroom and sizable closets making it perfect to have a roomate. Basement in this home is dry and great storage for all your belongs. Pets are welcome. Come see how close the Cross St. Market and Riverside Park you are.