1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Perfect for a family!!! Fully updated 3-4 bedroom and 3 full bath rental with finished basement, and central air. The main level has new flooring, kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances that opens up to a sunny living room with captivating windows. Basement finished with a potential bedroom, remodeled full bathroom, closet and storage area walking out to fenced backyard. Upper levels have new carpet a deck off of each rear bedroom, with laundry on second level. Just steps from Union Square, less than a mile from University of Maryland, the Harbor with easy access to 395, 95, and 295. Within a few miles of Whole Foods, Fells Point, Federal Hill, Mt. Vernon, Canton and Charles Village. Schedule a tour today, this rental will not last long! Section 8 welcomed