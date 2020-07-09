All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

1527 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1527 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Perfect for a family!!! Fully updated 3-4 bedroom and 3 full bath rental with finished basement, and central air. The main level has new flooring, kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances that opens up to a sunny living room with captivating windows. Basement finished with a potential bedroom, remodeled full bathroom, closet and storage area walking out to fenced backyard. Upper levels have new carpet a deck off of each rear bedroom, with laundry on second level. Just steps from Union Square, less than a mile from University of Maryland, the Harbor with easy access to 395, 95, and 295. Within a few miles of Whole Foods, Fells Point, Federal Hill, Mt. Vernon, Canton and Charles Village. Schedule a tour today, this rental will not last long! Section 8 welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland