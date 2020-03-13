All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1526 MARSHALL STREET
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

1526 MARSHALL STREET

1526 Marshall St · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Marshall St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Luxury Garage Townhome located centrally in Federal Hill! This beautiful 5-year-old home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1 car garage plus 2 car parking pad, and a large roof deck with views of Downtown and the stadiums. The main living level offers a wide-open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, recessed lights, and custom trim & crown moldings. The massive gourmet kitchen will impress any buyer with its granite counter tops, extensive cabinetry package, and stainless steel appliances. Located off the kitchen is a small deck that is perfect for a grill. The third level includes the master suite with an attached bathroom, a large guest bedroom, a hall full bathroom, laundry area, and access to the roof top deck. The roof deck is ideal for entertaining all summer long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have any available units?
1526 MARSHALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have?
Some of 1526 MARSHALL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 MARSHALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1526 MARSHALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 MARSHALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1526 MARSHALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1526 MARSHALL STREET offers parking.
Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 MARSHALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1526 MARSHALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1526 MARSHALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 MARSHALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 MARSHALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
