1526 MARSHALL STREET

Luxury Garage Townhome located centrally in Federal Hill! This beautiful 5-year-old home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1 car garage plus 2 car parking pad, and a large roof deck with views of Downtown and the stadiums. The main living level offers a wide-open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, recessed lights, and custom trim & crown moldings. The massive gourmet kitchen will impress any buyer with its granite counter tops, extensive cabinetry package, and stainless steel appliances. Located off the kitchen is a small deck that is perfect for a grill. The third level includes the master suite with an attached bathroom, a large guest bedroom, a hall full bathroom, laundry area, and access to the roof top deck. The roof deck is ideal for entertaining all summer long!