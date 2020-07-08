1524 MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

This is a lovely, bright, tranquil, and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment. There are hardwood floors throughout and a touch of original charm with brick from the original building in 1920! Washer and dryer in the basement of the building (free of charge to tenants). It also has a storage unit in the basement assigned to the apartment. Fenced in backyard and a patio complete with patio furniture. 5 minutes away from The University of Maryland School of Medicine and 8 minutes away from the Baltimore Downtown Harbor and the Stadium. Street parking is ample! Freshly painted and cleaned throughout, it is all ready for you to make yours today!