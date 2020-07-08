All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1524 MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1524 MADISON AVENUE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1524 MADISON AVENUE

1524 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1524 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a lovely, bright, tranquil, and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment. There are hardwood floors throughout and a touch of original charm with brick from the original building in 1920! Washer and dryer in the basement of the building (free of charge to tenants). It also has a storage unit in the basement assigned to the apartment. Fenced in backyard and a patio complete with patio furniture. 5 minutes away from The University of Maryland School of Medicine and 8 minutes away from the Baltimore Downtown Harbor and the Stadium. Street parking is ample! Freshly painted and cleaned throughout, it is all ready for you to make yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
1524 MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 1524 MADISON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1524 MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1524 MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1524 MADISON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 MADISON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1524 MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1524 MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland