1523 LIGHT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Huge 16' Wide Rowhome in Federal Hill with parking! The first floor has a large living room, powder room, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, and a laundry room. There is a second living room on the second floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The third floor is the master suite with its own bathroom. Perfect for entertaining. There is a covered porch at the rear of the property (that doubles as a 2 car parking pad) complete with electric and cable hook up. Great location, just blocks from Cross St.All Utilities paid for by Tenant.