1523 LIGHT STREET
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

1523 LIGHT STREET

1523 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Huge 16' Wide Rowhome in Federal Hill with parking! The first floor has a large living room, powder room, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, and a laundry room. There is a second living room on the second floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The third floor is the master suite with its own bathroom. Perfect for entertaining. There is a covered porch at the rear of the property (that doubles as a 2 car parking pad) complete with electric and cable hook up. Great location, just blocks from Cross St.All Utilities paid for by Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

