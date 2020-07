Amenities

Well maintained! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels! Finished lower level with a full bath. Separate dining room. Large living room. Updated kitchen. Home is spacious yet warm and inviting. Close to Lake Montebello and YMCA. Near proximity to Loyola, Johns Hopkins and Morgan universities. Home will be held open Sun 10/27 from 1-3 pm to view and to make application. Will accept vouchers.