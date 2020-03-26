1522 E BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

Spacious (approx 2700 sq/ft) two-story unit for rent in historic Washington Hill/Fells Point area. First floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and office/bedroom with access to rear porch and backyard. Renovated kitchen features granite counter tops, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has three (3) bedrooms (one with walk-in closet) and one (1) full bathroom and in unit washer/dryer. Easy and available street parking, gated rear alley-way and just a short walk to Johns Hopkins and Fells Point.