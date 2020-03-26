All apartments in Baltimore
1522 E BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:20 AM

1522 E BALTIMORE STREET

1522 East Baltimore Street · (443) 499-3839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious (approx 2700 sq/ft) two-story unit for rent in historic Washington Hill/Fells Point area. First floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and office/bedroom with access to rear porch and backyard. Renovated kitchen features granite counter tops, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has three (3) bedrooms (one with walk-in closet) and one (1) full bathroom and in unit washer/dryer. Easy and available street parking, gated rear alley-way and just a short walk to Johns Hopkins and Fells Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
1522 E BALTIMORE STREET has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1522 E BALTIMORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 E BALTIMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
