1521 W PRATT STREET

Must see this gem in Historic Union Square! Showpiece Luxury Townhouse with 3rd floor Master Suite, plenty of accent lighting and a huge ROOFTOP DECK with views of the downtown skyline. Beautiful 3 story home for rent in Union Square. This property has been recently renovated with hardwood floors and brand new HVAC, 3 fireplaces, accent lightning on all levels, tall 10 foot windows that provide a ton of sunlight, beautiful exposed brick walls on all 3 floors, beautiful black steel handrails with an open stairway going up all three levels. The bedrooms are far enough apart that everyone has their privacy. The master bedroom has its own floor, which includes a large master bathroom, closet, new carpet, laundry room and additional heat/air conditioning unit. The design of this property was well though out and planned for optimal living and entertaining. The kitchen has tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and double doors leading out to a private fenced yard. Storage space in the basement. This property is steps away from Union Square Park, Close to downtown Baltimore, University of Maryland, Inner Harbor, Whole Foods, the Ravens and Orioles stadium and so much more! Schedule your tour today. You don't want to miss this one!