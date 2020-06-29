All apartments in Baltimore
1521 W PRATT STREET
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

1521 W PRATT STREET

1521 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Must see this gem in Historic Union Square! Showpiece Luxury Townhouse with 3rd floor Master Suite, plenty of accent lighting and a huge ROOFTOP DECK with views of the downtown skyline. Beautiful 3 story home for rent in Union Square. This property has been recently renovated with hardwood floors and brand new HVAC, 3 fireplaces, accent lightning on all levels, tall 10 foot windows that provide a ton of sunlight, beautiful exposed brick walls on all 3 floors, beautiful black steel handrails with an open stairway going up all three levels. The bedrooms are far enough apart that everyone has their privacy. The master bedroom has its own floor, which includes a large master bathroom, closet, new carpet, laundry room and additional heat/air conditioning unit. The design of this property was well though out and planned for optimal living and entertaining. The kitchen has tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and double doors leading out to a private fenced yard. Storage space in the basement. This property is steps away from Union Square Park, Close to downtown Baltimore, University of Maryland, Inner Harbor, Whole Foods, the Ravens and Orioles stadium and so much more! Schedule your tour today. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 W PRATT STREET have any available units?
1521 W PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 W PRATT STREET have?
Some of 1521 W PRATT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 W PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1521 W PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 W PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1521 W PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1521 W PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 W PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1521 W PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 W PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 W PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

