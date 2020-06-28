Amenities

1503 S Hanover St Available 10/15/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in West Federal Hill! Main level boasts updated full bath and gourmet kitchen with custom back splash and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has sliding glass doors leading to a private patio that is perfect for relaxing. Upper levels feature 3 bedrooms, shared full bath, and stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Partially finished basement provides additional storage space.



5 Minutes to M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards

Convenient to I-395 and Key Hwy

10 Minutes to Inner Harbor Attractions



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email at zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



