Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1503 S Hanover St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1503 S Hanover St

1503 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1503 S Hanover St Available 10/15/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in West Federal Hill! Main level boasts updated full bath and gourmet kitchen with custom back splash and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has sliding glass doors leading to a private patio that is perfect for relaxing. Upper levels feature 3 bedrooms, shared full bath, and stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Partially finished basement provides additional storage space.

5 Minutes to M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards
Convenient to I-395 and Key Hwy
10 Minutes to Inner Harbor Attractions

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email at zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5165360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 S Hanover St have any available units?
1503 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 S Hanover St have?
Some of 1503 S Hanover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1503 S Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1503 S Hanover St offer parking?
No, 1503 S Hanover St does not offer parking.
Does 1503 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1503 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1503 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1503 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 S Hanover St has units with dishwashers.
