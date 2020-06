Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Northwood End of Group has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 fireplaces , driveway and garage. Very nice deck/porch overlooking back yard. Wood floors on first and second level. Master bedroom has en suite master bath. Finished basement has familiy room, full bathroom and utility room. This is a very unique rental opportunity in Northwood that is suited for a very well qualified tenant with excellent rental history.