All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:42 PM

1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1500 1/2 Riverside Ave · (410) 329-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 1/2 Riverside Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Live authentically. Endearing townhome in historic Federal Hill. Be delighted every day when you swing open your deep green door and step into your bright entry. Bright loft-style gathering and cooking spaces anchored by your architectural brick wall and gallery-style accent lights. Create what inspires you in your thoughtfully designed prep and cooking area, and savor your creations al fresco-style. Relish the city lightscape from your sizeable rooftop deck, which offers spectacular views of M&T Stadium, Harbor East, and downtown. Gather together for cocktails and cookouts any day of the week. Be delighted by the sights and sounds of celebratory fireworks from the Inner Harbor and nearby ballparks. Retreat to your luxurious en suite master and an abundance of closet space. Laundry room is centrally located for optimum convenience. Generous secondary rooms are crisp, fresh, and neutral. Prime locale. Take a 5-minute stroll to Riverside Park and enjoy all that city living has to offer. Cross Street Market and an eclectic array of local eateries, pubs, and shops are all within walking distance. Experience the spirit of your neighborhood. Parking is made effortless and stress-free with your own 2 car private parking spaces. Easily unload groceries through your fenced in backyard directly to the kitchen. Zippy access to 95, 395 & 895. Pets on case by case basis. Available immediately. The art of uniting human and home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity