1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Live authentically. Endearing townhome in historic Federal Hill. Be delighted every day when you swing open your deep green door and step into your bright entry. Bright loft-style gathering and cooking spaces anchored by your architectural brick wall and gallery-style accent lights. Create what inspires you in your thoughtfully designed prep and cooking area, and savor your creations al fresco-style. Relish the city lightscape from your sizeable rooftop deck, which offers spectacular views of M&T Stadium, Harbor East, and downtown. Gather together for cocktails and cookouts any day of the week. Be delighted by the sights and sounds of celebratory fireworks from the Inner Harbor and nearby ballparks. Retreat to your luxurious en suite master and an abundance of closet space. Laundry room is centrally located for optimum convenience. Generous secondary rooms are crisp, fresh, and neutral. Prime locale. Take a 5-minute stroll to Riverside Park and enjoy all that city living has to offer. Cross Street Market and an eclectic array of local eateries, pubs, and shops are all within walking distance. Experience the spirit of your neighborhood. Parking is made effortless and stress-free with your own 2 car private parking spaces. Easily unload groceries through your fenced in backyard directly to the kitchen. Zippy access to 95, 395 & 895. Pets on case by case basis. Available immediately. The art of uniting human and home.