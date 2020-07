Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets

Welcome to 1456 Stevenson St, a beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath rowhome located in Locust Point. Featuring exposed beams throughout the main floor, tray-in ceiling in the kitchen, SS appliances and stunning hardwood floors. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and built-ins. The Master Bedroom has walk-in closets, attached full bathroom and a walkout deck. The rooftop deck has a stunning view of the Inner Harbor, perfect for fireworks!